Michelle Churchill, missing adult, from Joplin Mo. [LOCATED, SAFE]

Joplin Police are seeking the whereabouts of the 49-year-old adult

UPDATE: Family tells us that Churchill has been located and is safe, thank you.

JOPLIN Mo. — Joplin Police Cpl Josh Hanes confirmed with Joplin News First Saturday evening that Michelle Churchill, 49, of Joplin, has been listed as a missing person from Joplin, Missouri.

Cpl Hanes tells us she went missing Friday, February 14, when she didn’t return to work.

We talked to her daughter, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, who gave us the vehicle description that Michelle is thought to be traveling in:

1995 Chevy S-10

White in color

Silver cover on the truck bed

Cpl Hanes continued by saying that there is not an active ground search for Churchill, but they are seeking her whereabouts.

If you have any information please contact the Joplin Police Department, 417-623-3131, press 0, ask for the officer on duty.

Michelle Churchill is also listed on the Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person site. CLICK here to access that list.