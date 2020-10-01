Search for Ottawa County jail escapees in Miami; One captured, one at large

Eby is in custody now. Nichols is still at large. He is wanted on a Felony Warrant for 1st Degree Robbery in Newton County, Missouri.

UPDATE: Justin Eby, 23, was captured about 3 hours after escaping from the jail. The escape occurred at 6:19 AM. The search continues for Jerry Nichols, 38.

MIAMI, Ok. — Shortly after 6:00 AM Thursday morning two males have gone missing from the Ottawa County jail in Miami, Oklahoma. 23-year-old and 38-year old males, we are developing information now. However Miami Public Schools are now out today, moving to virtual learning from home for students.

The two escapees are (L-R, below) Justin Eby, 23, and Jerry Nichols, 38. It’s unknown at this time what charges they were being held on in the Ottawa County jail. However Nichols has a Missouri warrant dated April 30, 2020, in Newton County, for 1st Degree Felony Robbery filed by the Seneca Police Department.

The two escapees are (L-R) Justin Eby, 23, captured, and Jerry Nichols, 38.