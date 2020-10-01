Search for Ottawa County jail escapees in Miami; One captured, one at large

UPDATE: Justin Eby, 23, was captured about 3 hours after escaping from the jail. The escape occurred at 6:19 AM. The search continues for Jerry Nichols, 38.
MIAMI, Ok. — Shortly after 6:00 AM Thursday morning two males have gone missing from the Ottawa County jail in Miami, Oklahoma. 23-year-old and 38-year old males, we are developing information now. However Miami Public Schools are now out today, moving to virtual learning from home for students.
The two escapees are (L-R, below) Justin Eby, 23, and Jerry Nichols, 38. It’s unknown at this time what charges they were being held on in the Ottawa County jail. However Nichols has a Missouri warrant dated April 30, 2020, in Newton County, for 1st Degree Felony Robbery filed by the Seneca Police Department.
“I was just informed of two inmates that have escaped from the county jail. With the inmates still at large, we will move to distance learning today, October 1st to better ensure the safety of our staff, students, and families. I am sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”Jeremy Hogan, MIAMI PUBLIC SCHOOLS