Miami Oklahoma Police Seize over 50 Stolen Guns from Residence; ATF Offer $10,000 Reward in Tulsa Area Pawn Shop Burglary, Sixteen Guns Stolen

MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami Police Department in a continuing investigation have recovered over 50 stolen guns from a residence. They are believed to have been taken from a local business.

“It’s a good day in Miami,” the Police Department state on social media. Also saying their detectives were assisted by Quapaw Nation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

“The criminal case is still under investigation, but one thing for certain, our streets are safer due to the hard work of our detective staff.”

The investigation shows that there are additional guns yet to be recovered. If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the Miami Police Department.

In a separate case we do not believe is related to Miami investigation.

TULSA, Okla. — The ATF has recently offered a reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest regarding guns stolen in a burglary of an Oklahoma pawn shop.

On Jan. 14, a suspect broke into Easy Pawn, 500 West Main, Holdenville and then smashed the top of the firearms display cases. Authorities say the suspect stole 16 firearms.

The suspect is described as a white man, wearing a sweatshirt with a hood, a black coat, white sweatpants with black lettering on the right leg, and distinctive cowboy boots.

“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF. If you know something, please say something,” ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have recently announced a $10,000 reward information leading to the identification and/or arrest of the person responsible for the burglary.

If you have any information on the crime, call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

KFOR information contributed to the Easy Pawn report.