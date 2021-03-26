Miami Oklahoma Police Recover Eight Guns, Cash and Drugs; Part of Burglary Investigation at Local Manufacturer

MIAMI, Okla. — As part of an ongoing Burglary investigation, Miami Oklahoma Police make another arrest Friday, recovering guns, along with drugs and cash.

“A search warrant was served at a Miami residence where [Trenton] Cole was believed to be living.

Cole was arrested in conjunction with 5 felony warrants and new charges for possession.”

MIAMI OKLAHOMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

The eight guns recovered are believed to be connected to a Burglary investigation at a local manufacturer.

The MPD also extend appreciation to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office for assistance.

If you have any information regarding the Burglary or crimes surrounding this case, you are urged to contact the Miami Police Department, 918-542-5585.

