Miami, Okla. man back to prison for Possession of Firearm; He admits to using gun to further his drug trafficking crimes

Rosenberg was convicted of drug charges in Ottawa County in 2013. He served most of that 8 year sentence before his 2020 arrest by Tulsa Police.

TULSA, Okla. — A Miami, Oklahoma, man was sentenced Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, for possessing firearms as part of a methamphetamine distribution operation.

U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan sentenced Kenneth Dean Rosenberg, 38, to 60 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

“Guns and methamphetamine are a volatile combination. They fuel crime, violence and suffering in our neighborhoods,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “My office and our law enforcement partners will continue to protect communities from this deadly duo and hold drug distributors accountable for their crimes.”

Rosenberg admitted in a plea agreement that he was in possession of a Lorcin Engineering Company, Inc. .380 ACP caliber single-action pistol and methamphetamine on May 23, 2020, when he and codefendant Adam Douglas Sherwood were stopped by Tulsa Police officers. He admitted that the two men conspired to supply methamphetamine to buyers in return for payment. Rosenberg’s role in the drug operation included communicating with Sherwood and others regarding potential drug sales as well as driving Sherwood and the methamphetamine to the sales in a pick-up that belonged to Sherwood’s father.

According to Rosenberg’s statement, the methamphetamine, cash, baggies, scales, and firearms that officers discovered during the stop were all used to further the drug operation.

Codefendant Adam Sherwood’s trial is set to begin in November 2021. Sherwood is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The Tulsa Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation.

