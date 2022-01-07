Miami, Okla. firefighters find dead man inside burning house

MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami Police Dept release details regarding a death investigation in the city Thursday evening.

About 8:15 p.m. Miami Fire Dept were alerted to a structure fire at 2 G St. SW. During an interior search fighting the blaze firefighters discovered a deceased male inside one of the bedrooms.

“There was no power to the residence and it appeared the house was being heated with a portable gas heater. Although the cause of fire and the cause of death are still being investigated there does not appear to be any signs of foul play.” MIAMI OKLAHOMA POLICE DEPT

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal was summoned to investigate along with Miami Police Detectives.

The identity of the deceased male has not be determined at this time.

THE RESIDENCE IS LOCATED AT 2 G St. SW., NEAR THE HOSPITAL. USE TWO FINGERS TO ZOOM MAP.

Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.