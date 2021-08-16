Miami, Ok, man victim in fatal head on crash near Kansas state line

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — About 11:15 p.m. Sunday night the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report a fatality crash occurred on US-69A near County Road E 16, approximately 3 miles northeast of Quapaw.

The crash involved two passenger vehicles. Next of kin were notified according to the report.

The crash was located 1/2 mile south of the Kansas state line, multiple agencies responded: Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Quapaw Nation Marshall’s Service, Baxter Springs Police Department, Quapaw Nation EMS, Quapaw Fire Department, and Baxter Springs Fire/EMS.

A 2014 Honda Accord was being driven by a 17-year-old, male, of Baxter Springs, Kansas. He suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The male was rushed to Freeman West in Joplin, Missouri, by Baxter Springs EMS, and then by Air Med to Cox South in Springfield, Missouri. Admitted in critical condition. (Note: OHP normal protocol is to withhold juvenile names in online reports.)

2017 Nissan Sentra was being driven by a 43-year-old, male, Isner Made, of Miami, Oklahoma. He was pronounced at the scene.

“[Honda] was northbound on US-69A, and [Nissan] was southbound on US-69A. For an unknown reason [Honda] went left of center, and struck [Nissan] head on causing both vehicles to block the southbound lane of US-69A.” — Trooper Chris Garner of the Ottawa Co. Detachment of Troop L, assisted by Trooper Ben Bertram of the Craig Co. Detachment.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts troopers also state.

