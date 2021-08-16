Miami, Ok, man victim in fatal head on crash near Kansas state line

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — About 11:15 p.m. Sunday night the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report a fatality crash occurred on US-69A near County Road E 16, approximately 3 miles northeast of Quapaw.

The crash involved two passenger vehicles. Next of kin were notified according to the report. 

The crash was located 1/2 mile south of the Kansas state line, multiple agencies responded: Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Quapaw Nation Marshall’s Service, Baxter Springs Police Department, Quapaw Nation EMS, Quapaw Fire Department, and Baxter Springs Fire/EMS.

A 2014 Honda Accord was being driven by a 17-year-old, male, of Baxter Springs, Kansas. He suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. 

The male was rushed to Freeman West in Joplin, Missouri, by Baxter Springs EMS, and then by Air Med to Cox South in Springfield, Missouri. Admitted in critical condition. (Note: OHP normal protocol is to withhold juvenile names in online reports.)

2017 Nissan Sentra was being driven by a 43-year-old, male, Isner Made, of Miami, Oklahoma. He was pronounced at the scene.

“[Honda] was northbound on US-69A, and [Nissan] was southbound on US-69A.  For an unknown reason [Honda] went left of center, and struck [Nissan] head on causing both vehicles to block the southbound lane of US-69A.” — Trooper Chris Garner of the Ottawa Co. Detachment of Troop L, assisted by Trooper Ben Bertram of the Craig Co. Detachment. 

Both drivers were wearing seat belts troopers also state. 

Stay with Joplin News First for updates on this Breaking News story and more on our news tab at FSHP.  Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF

FATAL CRASH JUST SOUTH OF KANSAS STATE LINE — OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol release information overnight after next of kin notification. A Miami man was killed in a head on crash with a Baxter Springs teen. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. HAVEN SHEPHERD | U.S. PARALYMPICS | SWIMMING | Flying out of Joplin Regional Airport for Tokyo to compete as part of team U.S.A. — JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday morning a small group of family and fellow swim team friends socially-distanced and wished Haven Good 👍🏽 ❤️luck! 🏊🏻‍♀️! Read her inspiring story when you click the bit link in our bio here on INSTA. @havenfaithshepherd @visitcarthage @carthagechamber @usparaswimming Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MISSING WOMAN? — BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Dept have released information regarding a missing person, Barbara Ann Doyle, 74. It’s believed she walked away from a facility last Thursday. She was seen on security footage (see missing poster). HENKLES ACE HARDWARE VOTED COMMUNITY FAVORITE AT THE SHOAL CREEK WATER FESTIVAL — JOPLIN, Mo. — Henkle's Ace Hardware the 🥇 winner of the community favorite cardboard raft that looked like a Stihl Chainsaw! Raising the most money for educational programs at Wildcat Glades. We learn later they were aka “soggy bottom chippers” 😂 EPIC! And they won their race! Image courtesy Henkles Ace Hardware. Inset screenshot from our race video. @stihl Thank you so much to the supporters who made this year a success! @henklesacehardware @wildcatglades #shoalcreekwaterfestival #wildcatparkjoplinmo #joplinparksandrecreation @moconservation @henklesacehardware Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage SHOAL CREEK WATER FESTIVAL CARDBOARD BOAT RACE — JOPLIN, Mo. — Shoal Creek Water Festival on Saturday took a dramatic turn in the group category when weapons were drawn it seemed to take everyone by surprise. 🤣🤣 But everyone had a good time and great laughs and money was raised for the year-round educational programs at Wildcat Glades. Thank you so much to the supporters who made this year a success! @henklesacehardware @wildcatglades wildcatglades #shoalcreekwaterfestival #wildcatparkjoplinmo #joplinparksandrecreation @moconservation #moconservation #ksn16 #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker @kolr10news @knwanews @gwcarvernps @fox4kc @ksnf16 @action12news @henklesacehardware SHOAL CREEK WATER FESTIVAL CARDBOARD BOAT RACE — JOPLIN, Mo. — Shoal Creek Water Festival on Saturday took a dramatic turn in the group category when weapons were drawn it seemed to take everyone by surprise. 🤣🤣 But everyone had a good time and great laughs and money was raised for the year-round educational programs at Wildcat Glades. Thank you so much to the supporters who made this year a success! @henklesacehardware @wildcatglades wildcatglades #shoalcreekwaterfestival #wildcatparkjoplinmo #joplinparksandrecreation @moconservation #moconservation #ksn16 #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker @kolr10news @knwanews @gwcarvernps @fox4kc @ksnf16 @action12news @henklesacehardware SHOAL CREEK WATER FESTIVAL CARDBOARD BOAT RACE — NATURALIST AND EDUCATOR LAUREN COPPLE AND RANGER RILEY TAKING ON WATER — JOPLIN, Mo. — Shoal Creek Water Festival on Saturday held the cardboard boat races on Shoal Creek and a few did sink. Including our friend Lauren Copple of Wildcat Glades Friends Group. Pictured here sinking with Ranger Riley. Their boat suddenly became sponsored by the new Subway Submarine sandwich. Available immediately 👏🏽😝👏🏽😝 boat 🛶 #wildcatglades #shoalcreekwaterfestival #wildcatparkjoplinmo #joplinparksandrecreation @moconservation #moconservation #ksn16 #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker @kolr10news @knwanews @gwcarvernps @fox4kc @ksnf16 @action12news @henklesacehardware DICKERSON PARK ZOO EDUCATORS SHARE EAGLE HISTORY PROGRAM AT SHOAL CREEK WATER FESTIVAL — WILDCAT GLADES — JOPLIN, Mo. — The education tent was packed as the unfolding story of Missouri’s rich history and tedious care to bring the bald Eagle back to our state. It was fascinating to know that a little area just outside Neosho, Missouri, was a key location where eaglets were nurtured during a span of the 70s and 80s to grow the nearly extinct population. The educators brought a bald Eagle (female). She was intimidating . Huge. They mate for life. The female is larger than the male. She sat still almost the whole time for the 45 minute presentation. The crowd was enraptured with the information and the storytelling with the Eagle as the backdrop. However this photo tells it differently for one lady. We randomly snapped this picture, see her face in the background? 🤣 📸 😱 We love it! BRAVO 👏🏽 👏🏽 Educators what an amazing program! 🛶 #wildcatglades #shoalcreekwaterfestival #wildcatparkjoplinmo #joplinparksandrecreation @moconservation #moconservation #ksn16 #joplinnewsfirst #shannbecker @kolr10news @knwanews @gwcarvernps @fox4kc @ksnf16 @action12news @dickersonparkzoo @lcopple @henklesacehardware Haven Shepherd escorted by Carthage Police and Fire and Missouri State Highway Patrol around the Carthage Square and through town before flying to Tokyo to compete as part of the U.S. Paralympic Team. She chats with @schradershea of #kode12 Sports before the flight. Click the BIT.ly/2rVfZr3 link to read Haven’s inspiring story. And watch tonight’s sports. Paralympics begin August 24 in Tokyo. Image is screenshot of Haven from our live video on the square. Good 👍🏽 ❤️luck Haven! 🏊🏻‍♀️! @havenfaithshepherd @visitcarthage @carthagechamber @usparaswimming Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First