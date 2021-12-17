Merry Christmas from Oklahoma Dept of Corrections Christmas Choir

ALVA, Okla. — For the 3rd year inmates at the Bill Johnson Correctional Center have assembled a Christmas Choir.

BJCC is a substance abuse/mental health treatment facility for men is located in Alva, Okla. An easy 30 minute drive south of Medicine Lodge, Kan. Founded in 1995 the minimum-security facility has grown to a capacity of 584 inmates, most of whom are serving time for drug-related offenses.

“The Christmas Choir is led by Chaplain John Clapp, the men perform for the staff and prison yard. Most of the men have no musical training. But they share fellowship, laughter & it lessens the burden of incarceration during the holiday season. We hope this brightens your day too.” OKLAHOMA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS

This Oklahoma women’s prison is sparkling with holiday spirit. Hundreds of Mabel Bassett inmates sewed and stuffed Christmas stockings to donate to underprivileged children. Watch and share this sweet story on the spirit of giving. Posted by Oklahoma Department of Corrections on Thursday, December 16, 2021

The following video shows an innovative program that allows ODOC inmates across the state to stay connected with their children while being incarcerated.

Christmas is right around the corner. Holidays can be a difficult time for incarcerated parents. But this ministry is keeping families connected by giving returning citizens a voice. Watch and share this sweet story. We think you’ll especially enjoy the grand finale. Posted by Oklahoma Department of Corrections on Friday, November 5, 2021

