Memorial Butterfly stolen from cemetery main entrance

WEBB CITY, Mo. – Sometime Sunday a Memorial Butterfly was stolen from the main entrance of Mount Hope Cemetery. General Manager Travis Boyd tells us it was placed at the main entrance a few years ago by a local family to honor their daughter, Jen Nelson, who is buried at the cemetery.

The Memorial Butterfly is a large metal art piece. Featuring a prominent inscription, making it obvious it’s dedicated to someone’s memory, “Jen, A Bride of Christ Jesus, Fly High Baby Girl.”

One of Jen’s best friends is our friend too, Chrissy Landberg tells us, “It is still hard to believe that she is gone sometimes. And I love being able to see her butterfly.”

The 4′ tall and 4′ wide metal butterfly is noticeable to anyone driving on North Rangeline. Located prominently at the entrance to the historic cemetery. You can even see it on Google Maps from past years.

“We have cameras but none that point to the road,” Boyd states. “It would have happened between 3:00 PM Sunday to Monday morning.” And people coninually drive North Rangeline so someone would have seen it happening he emphasized noting that someone had to have tools to take it off the concrete pad where it was attached, and that would take some time and planning.

Landberg says, her friend Jen, “left behind a son and many friends and family. I drive by here often and it brings a smile to my face each time I see this butterfly because it makes me think of Jen’s bright smile.”

“We just want it back. No questions asked.” Boyd states. They can return it to the cemetery.

If anyone has any information on the stolen Memorial Butterfly contact the Webb City Police Department, 417-673-1911.

