Meet the Alpacas this weekend

The Magajupa Mine Alpacas are on East 20th in Joplin.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — It almost sounds like a movie, or a tv show… Meet the Alpacas! But this is real life. It’s National Alpaca Farm Days and this weekend participating Alpaca farmers open their doors to share about their animals.

WHAT IS AN ALPACA?

Adorable, docile and soft, alpacas are prized as pets and cattle around the world. Alpacas are domesticated versions of vicuñas, South American ruminants that live high in the Andes. Alpacas are related to llamas, which are domesticated versions of another wild Andean ruminant, the guanaco. While llamas are used as pack animals, alpacas are raised mainly for their soft wool. LIVE SCIENCE

The Magajupa Mine Alpaca Farm will open their doors to introduce you to their lovable alpacas. If you’ve been before, this year you can meet the new crias (babies), Illusion and Ringo Starr.

It’s free to visit. Take photos with the alpacas, feel their soft wool and what products are made from alpacas.

Saturday and Sunday

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

7548 East 20th, Joplin

Free admission