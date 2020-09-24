Driver Medflight after crash, where vehicle rolled into creek bed

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (Boulder City) — Thursday about 2:45 PM Newton County Central Dispatch began receiving alerts of a crash at Hwy H and D at Boulder City.

Reports of a crash at the bridge, just west of the Highway H and D intersection. Crash ended with a silver passenger car vehicle in the creek bed.

Newton County Ambulance, Stella Fire and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy’s responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. MedFlight was notified and responded.

Location where crash occurred according to GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Sgt Mike Frazier of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us on the scene the single occupant/driver, is an adult male being flown to Mercy Springfield for treatment. Injuries are not known at this time.

More information and exclusive images from Shannon Becker at the scene of the crash coming up.