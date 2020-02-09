Med-Flight from Neosho crash scene early Sunday morning

Single vehicle crash occurred at 4:30 AM and took nearly an hour to remove the man pinned inside the pickup

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neighbors along 1700 block of Oak Ridge tell us they heard what appeared to be a loud vehicle crash. One who asked to be unnamed told us, ‘I walked outside and could see a flashlight shining around a tree and there was a pickup wrapped around it.

The single occupant of the crashed pickup was a male, name and age unknown. He was pinned inside the crashed pickup for a little more than an hour.

“Attention Med Station One and Neosho Fire Station One and Two. Accident with injuries. Traffic accident 1700 block of Oak Ridge Drive. Possibly one subject still pinned in the vehicle still obtaining. Time out 4:32 [AM]…One patient at this time and law enforcement is advising serious condition.” Newton County Dispatch















CLICK EACH IMAGE TO ENLARGE

Newton County Ambulance arrived and immediately there was summoned a Med-Flight helicopter as authorities worked to remove the man pinned in the vehicle.

Neosho Police tell us the vehicle was traveling north on Oak Ridge Road. Left west side of the roadway and struck a berm and became airborne. Traveling through a fence then wrapping itself around a tree.

Med-Flight took off from the scene at 5:35 AM transporting the lone occupant, the male driver, to Freeman West. No update on his condition at this time.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available fromt the Neosho Police Department.