McDonald County Travel Just Got Easier, Route 90 Bridge Completed; Project Continues on Last 5 Miles Mo-Ark Border

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — It was the fall of 2020 when Route 90 in McDonald County created a detour and closed the normal path from Noel to Jane. It was to build a new overpass that would cross the last five mile section from Pineville to the Arkansas border.
Project Facts:
- Complete final five miles of I-49 in Missouri between Pineville and Missouri/Arkansas border
- Relocate four-lane divided highway to the west of existing Route 71
- New roadway will meet interstate standards with access only at interchanges
- New interchange at Missouri Route 90 west of Jane
- Funded by $25 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) federal grant
- When Connector completed, I-49 will stretch 290 miles between Kansas City and Fort Smith, Ark.
- Existing I-49 project was completed in December 2012
Project Timeline:
- Updating highway plans 2019-2020
- Award to contractor spring 2020
- Completion Sept. 30, 2021
- Total Project Cost: $70.3 million
>>> I-49 CREATION & HISTORY AS US-71 BECOMES I-49
Cass County
- Cass County 283rd Street – Completed Fall 2012
- Cass County 307th Street (5.87 MB) – Completed Fall 2012
- Cass County 327th Street (4.56 MB) – Completed Aug. 2012
Bates County
- Bates County Routes AA/E (4.58 MB) – Completed Dec. 2011
- Bates County Route 52 East (6.26 MB) – Completed 2010
- Bates County Old Town Access (10.08 MB) – Completed Nov. 2012
Vernon County
- Vernon County Route TT – Complete Dec. 2012
- Vernon County Route D (3.84 MB) – Completed Dec. 2011
- Vernon County Route M (3.52 MB) – Completed Dec. 2011
- Vernon County Route E – Completed Dec. 2011
- Vernon County Route DD – Completed Dec. 2011
Barton County
- Barton County Routes V/C – Completed 2010
- Barton County Routes DD/EE – Completed 2010
- Barton County 30th Road (4.82 MB) – Completed Dec. 2011
- Barton County Route 126 (7.03 MB) – Completed 2010