McDonald County Travel Just Got Easier, Route 90 Bridge Completed; Project Continues on Last 5 Miles Mo-Ark Border

Estimated completion for the last 5 miles of I-49 in Missouri to Arkansas border is: Sept. 30, 2021

by: Shannon Becker

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — It was the fall of 2020 when Route 90 in McDonald County created a detour and closed the normal path from Noel to Jane. It was to build a new overpass that would cross the last five mile section from Pineville to the Arkansas border.

The blue box marks the bridge that is now complete over the future green trail that is yet to be completed. Estimated finish will be September 30, 2021.

Project Facts:

  • Complete final five miles of I-49 in Missouri between Pineville and Missouri/Arkansas border
  • Relocate four-lane divided highway to the west of existing Route 71
  • New roadway will meet interstate standards with access only at interchanges
  • New interchange at Missouri Route 90 west of Jane
  • Funded by $25 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) federal grant
  • When Connector completed, I-49 will stretch 290 miles between Kansas City and Fort Smith, Ark.
  • Existing I-49 project was completed in December 2012

Project Timeline:

  • Updating highway plans 2019-2020
  • Award to contractor spring 2020
  • Completion Sept. 30, 2021
  • Total Project Cost: $70.3 million
PROJECT IS THE I-49 CONNECTOR: LAST 5 MILES

