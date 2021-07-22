McDonald County Sheriff’s office tipped by Texas authorities of familial kidnapping; Three adults in custody, two children are safe

McDonald County, Mo. — McDonald County authorities take three wanted individuals into custody on Texas warrants. They were related to two children, 9 and 13 who were also located and placed with Missouri Child Protective Services.

He tells us his office received information from Texas authorities that the wanted adults and children could be staying in McDonald County in an RV. Deputies Kissinger, Miller and Carr, along with Pineville Marshals located the RV and took the adults into custody without incident. The children were located hiding in a cabinet inside the RV.

The adults, one the grandfather and one the mother, are facing charges in Texas: Interfering with Child Custody.

In a statement released by the Smith County Sheriff’s office in Tyler, Texas, on June 25, 2021, The Texas Department of Child Protective Services (CPS) reported that their agency was granted temporary sole managing conservatorship of the two juveniles.

Jimmy Hodges, the grandfather, and his wife, Francis Callie Hodges were given ample opportunity to return the children to the approved placement family or Child Protective Services and they had refused to do so. Cynthia Hodges, the mother, was believed to be with them and her children traveling or camping in an RV.

JIMMY HODGES, 55 (LEFT) COURTESY MCDONALD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE; CYNTHIA HODGES, 35 (UPPER RIGHT); FRANCIS HODGES, 45 (LOWER RIGHT) COURTESY BARRY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. SHERIFF EVENSON TOLD US THAT DUE TO COVID PRECAUTIONS THEIR FEMALE INMATES ARE BEING HELD IN THE BARRY COUNTY JAIL.

On June 29, 2021, arrest warrants were issued for Cynthia Hodges, 35, Jimmy Hodges, 55, and Francis Hodges, 45, charging them each with two counts of Interference with Child Custody. A bond of $100,000 was set on each charge. Additionally, Jimmy Hodges is wanted out of Dallas County Texas and Smith County Texas and Francis Hodges has a warrant for Parole Violation.

Sheriff Evenson tells us the Hodges will all be extradited back to Texas to face charges. He told us he believed the children were already transported to Texas at this time.