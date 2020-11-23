McDonald County Sheriff’s office and Noel Marshals investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex

Suspect fled the area before authorities arrived. He was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in neighboring Arkansas.

NOEL, Mo. — Sunday morning at 9:57 AM, McDonald County 911 were alerted to reports of a disturbance and shots fired at the Noel Heights Apartments, on Redwood Lane, in Noel, Missouri.

Noel Fire Department, Emergency Services Personnel, Noel Marshall’s office and the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office responded.

McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall states in a media release Sunday evening, “Upon arrival deputies checked the area and were directed to an apartment on the second floor. Law enforcement officers checked the apartment and located a male lying in the apartment with what appeared to be gunshot wounds and was determined to be deceased. Law Enforcement Officers with both the Noel Marshal’s office and the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office worked the scene together.”

Officers gathered information at the scene and determined the suspect had fled in a Ford Focus from the apartment complex. A BOLO (Be On the Look Out) was then sent immediately to neighboring police agencies regarding suspect name, vehicle and description.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident in neighboring Arkansas by Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies about 1:30 PM Sunday afternoon.

“The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of family members and the suspect’s name is being withheld until formal charges are filed,” Sheriff Hall states.

Watch for more information on this story Monday from McDonald County Sheriff’s Office. Click here to save our news tab on your phone as a book mark. We update stories without notice and post new stories 24/7 by live! video on social media.

FOLLOW OUR INSTAGRAM, LESS DRAMA THAN FACEBOOK, WE TURN OFF COMMENTS!