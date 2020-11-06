McDonald County Schools in Anderson on lockdown as authorities respond to reports of a gunshot

Determined to be unfounded. Kids were released to continue classes at 9:10 AM.

UPDATE: Determined to be unfounded. No one located. No reported injuries. Classes resumed at 9:10 AM.

ANDERSON, Mo. — Around 8:00 AM it was reported to McDonald County 911 that there was a gunshot at McDonald County schools near the AG Building.

No more reports of shots fired, just one.

The schools are on lockdown and there is a perimeter. Authorities ask you avoid the area. People driving near the area are being diverted.

Our information is confirmed in a post by School Resource Officer on the scene at 8:50 AM.

“MCHS and AMS are on lockdown. There was a report of a shot heard east of the High school. There HAVE NOT been any threats made or anyone with a gun sighted. There is NOT currently an active intruder on campus anywhere. There have NOT been any shots heard since the initial report. We take any potential threat very serious when it comes to our kids. We have multiple officers in the area to check it out, we have locked the buildings to insure our kids safety until we are 100% sure their is no threat.” Buck Owen, SRO

More information as it becomes available.