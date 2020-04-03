McDonald County issues a 14-day stay-at-home mandate

McDonald County, Mo. — It was stated plain and simple from a meeing of the elected and appointed leaders of McDonald County this morning and then posted online.

“This was decided this morning at a McDonald County Commission meeting. We want you to be safe and only get out if it is essential. We want to do everything we can to stop or limit the spread of COVID-19. This goes into effect Monday morning at 12:01 am.” McDonald County Emergency Management

April 3, 2020

Order of the McDonald County Commission & Health Department Administrator

2019 Coronavirus (“COVID-19”)

Notice and Issuance of Rules and Regulations

Order of McDonald County, County Commission, William Lant, John Bunch and David Holloway; McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall; McDonald County Health Department Administrator Paige Behm; and Emergency Management Director Gregg Sweeten, directing all individuals living in McDonald County, Missouri, to stay at home at their place of residence. Except that they may leave to provide for receive certain essential services or engage in certain essential activities and work for essential businesses and governmental services at physical locations in the county.

Date of Order: April 3, 2020

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that all individuals within McDonald County are under a general stay-at-home mandate and are ordered to stay at home unless performing an essential activity. An activity is essential if it’s purpose is one of the following:

A. Obtaining food, medicine, and other similar goods necessary for the individual or a family member of the individual.

B. Obtaining non-elective medical care and treatment and other similar vital services for an individual or family member of the individual.

C. Going to and from an individual’s workplace to perform a job function necessary to provide goods or services being sought in (A) and (B) above, or as otherwise deemed essential worker functions.

(a) Guidance provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on which workers are essential is provided by clicking here.

D. Going to and from the home of a family member in pursuit of (A) and (B) above.

E. Engaging in outdoor activity, provided individuals maintain a distance of six feet from one another and adhere to the less-than-10-person limitation on gather size.

This order shall become effective at 12:01 AM on April 6, 2020 and will continue to be in effect until 11:59 PM April 20, 2020 or until it is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing by the McDonald County Commission. If any provision of this order or the application thereof to any person or circumstance is held to be invalid, the remainder of the order, including the application of such part or provision to other persons or circumstances, shall not be affected and shall continue in full force and effect. To this end, the provisions of this order are severable. So Ordered on this 3rd Day of April, 2020 by the McDonald County Commission and the McDonald County Health Department.