McDonald County Health Depat confirms second case of C-19

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — This is the second case of C-19 announced in the extreme southwest corner of the state. The first was announced earlier this week and it was noted to be a person who had traveled and contracted the illness.
Now in a media release on Friday afternoon:
“We are saddened to report the second case of COVID-19 in McDonald County. This brings the number of cases to 2 for McDonald County. This person has been under self-quarantine and is a travel related case. Please continue to practice social distancing, hand hygiene and stay home when you are sick. Public health nurses work hard to locate every person who may have been exposed to someone known to have coronavirus. As each person is identified and interviewed, nurses guide them to either isolate at home (if sick) or quarantine at home (if exposed, but not sick yet) and watch for symptoms.”McDonald County Health Department