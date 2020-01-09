McDonald County crash causes road closure Thursday

No one was injured in the crash, one tipster told us it seemed the truck was just too long to make the turn

McDonald County, Mo. — Around 7:45 AM a semi tractor trailer loaded with lumber failed to make the curve from Split Log Road at MO-59. Causing major damage to the guard rail needing repair. Additionally causing complete blockage of Split Log Road (see map).

According to officials on the scene traffic will be closed off and on today as the truck and it’s load will be removed, the guardrail will be repaired.

The driver was not injured in the single vehicle crash.

Ron’s arrived to the crash scene around 9:00 AM. The guard rail repair will be assessed and done by crews from MoDOT.

