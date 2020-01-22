McDonald Co. Sheriff seeking the public help; Join Joplin Area Stolen Items page

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office released images Tuesday afternoon of a man in a pickup truck removing a trailer from one pickup and hooking it to their own and driving away. They don’t state when it occurred but it did happen at the Jane Wal-Mart in McDonald County.
NOTE: You can always view vehicles, trailers and other items on our Joplin News First community action page, Joplin Area Stolen Items Page. CLICK here to view or join the page.
McDonald County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public’s assistance identifying suspect involved in theft of trailer.
Black in color utility box trailer was stolen from Walmart parking lot. Male suspect unhooked trailer from owners vehicle, pushed it around, connected trailer to his vehicle (two tone red / gray older Dodge pickup), and left parking lot while the owner was inside store.
In the black trailer was a smaller stainless steel utility trailer used as a hot dog vending unit. Contents located in the the hot dog trailer was: coolers, fryers, grills, and vending equipment.
We were unable to get tag information of suspect vehicle.
Any help identifying suspect is greatly appreciated. Our office can be reached through our dispatch 417-223-4318.