McDonald Co. Sheriff seeking the public help; Join Joplin Area Stolen Items page

The trailer has a very specific use and could be spotted easily read for more information

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office released images Tuesday afternoon of a man in a pickup truck removing a trailer from one pickup and hooking it to their own and driving away. They don’t state when it occurred but it did happen at the Jane Wal-Mart in McDonald County.

NOTE: You can always view vehicles, trailers and other items on our Joplin News First community action page, Joplin Area Stolen Items Page. CLICK here to view or join the page.

McDonald County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public’s assistance identifying suspect involved in theft of trailer.