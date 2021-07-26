McDonald Co. Jail escapees have not been located, do not approach, call 911

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — It’s approaching two days since three violent offenders escaped the McDonald County jail at Pineville. Authorities encourage everyone to continue being vigilant.

“As of this time, the three escaped inmates have not been captured. We have followed several leads and continue our investigation,” Capt. Chris Allison states late Sunday evening.

“We continue to stress for everyone to please lock and secure your residences, out buildings, vehicles, and any farm / utility vehicles.”

If anyone has any information or any of the three are spotted call 911. Do not approach. Donot attempt to apprehend.