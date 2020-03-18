Mayor to declare state of emergency in Joplin; Governor Parsons scheduled in town late Thursday afternoon

KSN-16 Austin Hyslip will talk with Gov. Mike Parsons on Thursday, what are your questions and concerns? Link below...

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday morning the city of Joplin posted online a special meeting notice. The proposed agenda is available to the public (scroll below). Scheculed for Wednesday evening 6:30 PM, Joplin City Hall.

Discussion will surround Mayor Gary Shaw’s, “Emergency Government Proclamation of State of Emergency in City of Joplin, State of Missouri.” Then the council will vote on a city of Joplin Emergency Ordinance:

Council Bill No. 2020-002 – an ordinance prohibiting any public gathering of 50 or more persons except for educational institutions, daycare facilities, and business operations in the corporate limits of the City of Joplin during the duration of the Mayor’s Emergency Government Proclamation of State of Emergency in City of Joplin, State of Missouri dated March 18, 2020, or any extension thereof; authorizing the Mayor to issue an order amending which public gatherings are prohibited to protect public health, establishing a penalty for violating the prohibition; and containing an emergency clause. Proposed Council Bill No. 2020-002

Thursday afternoon Missouri Governor Mike Parsons is coming to Joplin. He is scheduled to arrive at 4:30 PM. According to the Governor’s schedule it’s stated, “to hold COVID-19 [closed] briefing with Joplin leadership.” He will talk to scheduled media after the meeting however. KSN-16, Austin Hyslip will talk with him exclusively. Watch for special coverage on Thursday evening.

