Mattress factory burns in Edna, Kansas

EDNA, Kan. — Tuesday morning authorities were alerted to a commercial structure fire in Edna, Kansas, at the Edna Mattress Factory.

Edna Fire Dept responded along with Labette County Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS. Mutual aid requests went to all area departments across multiple counties.

11:20 a.m. radio reports that stated that 3/4 of the roof collapsed.

“The Edna Mattress Factory is on fire. Personnel from Edna, Bartlett, Chetopa, Altamont, Parsons and Coffeyville are on scene.” — Mound Valley Fire

More information from the scene. Watch for updates.