Massive fire destroys landmark business; Sandstone Gardens

Fire began around 2:00 AM, reported as a smoke investigation

by: Shannon Becker

LIVE! SANDSTONE GARDENS FULLY ENGULFED

LOMA LINDA, Mo. — What we believe began as a smoke investigation by an agency became a third alarm fire with multiple fire departments responding.

Carl Junction Fire, Seneca District Fire Department, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire Department are assisting the Redings Mill Fire Department.

Sandstone Gardens is a multi-story structure located along the south side of I-44. Just about a mile to the east of Downstream Casino. They feature a bistro and also garden statuary and decor. Also other designer decor for the home.

