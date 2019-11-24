Massive fire destroys landmark business; Sandstone Gardens

LIVE! SANDSTONE GARDENS FULLY ENGULFED LIVE! BREAKING >>> CLICK BIT.ly/2qJK8ZZ THREE ALARM FIRE MULTIPLE AGENCIES FIGHTING MAJOR FIRE OVERNIGHT◽️ Sandstone Gardenson, South Outer Road I-44 exit at Downstream Casino. #JoplinNewsFirst link has details and story. Posted by Joplin News First on Sunday, November 24, 2019

LOMA LINDA, Mo. — What we believe began as a smoke investigation by an agency became a third alarm fire with multiple fire departments responding.

Carl Junction Fire, Seneca District Fire Department, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire Department are assisting the Redings Mill Fire Department.

Sandstone Gardens is a multi-story structure located along the south side of I-44. Just about a mile to the east of Downstream Casino. They feature a bistro and also garden statuary and decor. Also other designer decor for the home.

CLICK to view Sandstone Gardens website.