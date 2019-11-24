Massive fire destroys landmark business; Sandstone Gardens

LOMA LINDA, Mo. — What we believe began as a smoke investigation by an agency became a third alarm fire with multiple fire departments responding.
Carl Junction Fire, Seneca District Fire Department, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire Department are assisting the Redings Mill Fire Department.
Sandstone Gardens is a multi-story structure located along the south side of I-44. Just about a mile to the east of Downstream Casino. They feature a bistro and also garden statuary and decor. Also other designer decor for the home.
