Mark Kansas City Southern Holiday Express, Santa Train, on your calendar

JOPLIN, Mo. — Last year sadly Joplin was not on Santa’s Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express Schedule. Don’t know if we were naughty or nice? But let’s forget about that and mark your calendar for this Sunday, December 15 in Joplin.

It’s FREE to visit the train and see Santa. They are traveling to 5 states before Christmas. We’ve marked out the date(s) that are available close to our viewers. CLICK here to our event page where we’ve created a reminder.

The train has been chugging along the KCS tracks for the past 18 Christmas’s and have raised more than $2.1 million for charities in the towns they visit. This year donations will be made to The Salvation Army to help provide warm clothing and other necessities for children in need in the local community.

The Holiday Express was built on the tradition of the Santa Train, which ran on a segment of the network bought by KCS in 1997. In 2000, a group of warm-hearted KCS employees noticed that the Santa Train was the only Christmas some kids had, and that some kids did not have essential items like coats, hats and gloves, so they committed to elevating the project. In 2001, volunteers transformed a retired freight train to the experience that communities throughout KCS’ U.S. service territory enjoy today. History of the Holiday Express Train

The full schedule can be viewed here from Kansas City Southern.