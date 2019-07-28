Marian Days 2019 in Carthage

Carthage welcomes tens of thousands this week to the Maple Leaf city

(CARTHAGE, Mo.) — Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan is ready for Marian Days 2019. Even though the official event doesn’t begin until Wednesday night. You have to prepare ahead of time when you are bringing in a city so many times larger than your own!

“Pleasant but large crowd and no major incidents. The actual event starts July 31 with an evening mass,” Chief Dagnan posted on twitter Saturday evening.

Carthage Police Department are set up with information and up-to-the-minute tweets and text updates.

TEXT UPDATES

TEXT >>>> MARIAN19 to 888-777 for updates from Carthage Police Department and Jasper County Emergency Management #MarianDays2019!

TWITTER ALERTS

FOLLOW >>>> @gdagnan on twitter. Carthage MO Police Chief Greg Dagnan. Don’t have twitter? Click this link to view http://www.twitter.com/gdagnan