Authorities say Liberal man crossed the center line near 84 MPH causing fatal crash; Manslaughter charge filed after February crash where Oronogo woman was killed

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — As part of an ongoing crash investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol where an Oronogo, Missouri, woman was killed on February 25.

Jasper County Prosecutor Theresa Kenny files Involuntary Manslaughter charge against Ryan Keith O’Neal, age 44, of Liberal, Missouri.

Information obtained in a Probable Cause Statement filed by Sgt. D. Kuechler of Troop D reveals Sevie Davison, age 23, of Oronogo, Missouri, was pronounced after the head on crash where O’Neal crossed over into her lane.

Google Street View of crash scene where posted speed limit is 55. Authorities provide evidence Ryan Keith O’Neal was traveling near 84 MPH seconds before the fatal head on crash on MO-43 February 25, 2021.

The investigation reveals numerous eyewitnesses provided statements of C & I (Careless and Imprudent) driving and near-miss crashes leading up to the fatal head on crash near Ivy Road on MO-43 at 5:38 PM.

Sgt. Kuechler obtained a search warrant for the EDR (Event Data Recorder) from the 2002 Chevy Silverado driven by O’Neal. “EDR indicates the vehicle was traveling at 84 miles per hour seconds before the crash.”

Additionally the night of the fatal crash O’Neal blew a 0.00 at the crash scene. At the hospital O’Neal signed a consent for Blood Alcohol/Drug testing. Sgt. Kuechler processed it as evidence and submitted it to the MSHP Crime Lab for analysis.

A warrant has been issued for O’Neals arrest which provides for a $50,000 cash bond. Conditions if bonded would not allow O’Neal driving privileges.

This is a breaking news story. We will update here on our news tab at FSHP. Click here to save our page as a bookmark on your phone or digital device. We post new stories 24/7 and update current articles without notice.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

WATCH FOR BREAKING NEWS ON OUR FB PAGE. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s office updates information that they were last seen Saturday, 1:47 PM at the Yesway, 7th and Stateline, Joplin. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — All three are not familiar with the Joplin area and are from other counties. WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT UPDATE THE STATUS OF MISSING MAN — WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Police Department tell us that Keith Jarmin has been located, deceased. Trio charged with home invasion burglary, robbery and assault of homeowner; Evidence from crime scene recovered where three were arrested — CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County Sheriff Deputies responded to a residence in the rural northeast part of the county on Monday evening, after the home owner reported being assaulted during a home invasion. LIVE! BREAKING NEWS WEEKEND RECAP >> Mondays #KODE12 #GMFS we glance back on the most-talked about weekend stories >> BIT.ly/3dvOmbW JOPLIN POLICE RELEASE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED IN FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH — JOPLIN, Mo. — CLICK📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. TWO MOTORCYCLE CRASHES FRIDAY, ONE FATAL — 2020 FATALITIES AND THE REMEMBRANCE RIDE — JOPLIN, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link to look back at 2020 when Cycle Connection held a Remembrance Ride. THEY ARE STILL MEETING DESPITE FIRE — PERSEVERANCE & RECOVERY AFTER EASTER SUNRISE STRUCTURE FIRE AT POPULAR NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS BUILDING — Joplin, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Marshal has not released information yet regarding a fire that ravaged 1330 South Wall Sunday morning. Due to the age of the original building, fire kept rekindling Sunday. Joplin Public Works assists the fire department at times in taking down portions of the structure for public safety and to expose areas to completely extinguish a fire. This area is an apartment attached to the building, where the majority of the fire was centered on the north end. No one lived in the apartment currently. The meetings have been moved temporarily to a residence on the same property, to the west. Use same parking area as before. Read the full story on our news tab. >> BIT.ly/3dvOmbW

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First