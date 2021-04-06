Authorities say Liberal man crossed the center line near 84 MPH causing fatal crash; Manslaughter charge filed after February crash where Oronogo woman was killed

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — As part of an ongoing crash investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol where an Oronogo, Missouri, woman was killed on February 25.

Jasper County Prosecutor Theresa Kenny files Involuntary Manslaughter charge against Ryan Keith O’Neal, age 44, of Liberal, Missouri.

Information obtained in a Probable Cause Statement filed by Sgt. D. Kuechler of Troop D reveals Sevie Davison, age 23, of Oronogo, Missouri, was pronounced after the head on crash where O’Neal crossed over into her lane.

Google Street View of crash scene where posted speed limit is 55. Authorities provide evidence Ryan Keith O’Neal was traveling near 84 MPH seconds before the fatal head on crash on MO-43 February 25, 2021.

The investigation reveals numerous eyewitnesses provided statements of C & I (Careless and Imprudent) driving and near-miss crashes leading up to the fatal head on crash near Ivy Road on MO-43 at 5:38 PM.

Sgt. Kuechler obtained a search warrant for the EDR (Event Data Recorder) from the 2002 Chevy Silverado driven by O’Neal. “EDR indicates the vehicle was traveling at 84 miles per hour seconds before the crash.”

Additionally the night of the fatal crash O’Neal blew a 0.00 at the crash scene. At the hospital O’Neal signed a consent for Blood Alcohol/Drug testing. Sgt. Kuechler processed it as evidence and submitted it to the MSHP Crime Lab for analysis.

A warrant has been issued for O’Neals arrest which provides for a $50,000 cash bond. Conditions if bonded would not allow O’Neal driving privileges.

