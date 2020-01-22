Manhunt overnight for SEK wanted subjects; Joplin Police assisted by numerous agencies including MSHP air unit

Sgt John Isenmann of the Joplin Police Department tells us the pursuit ended along I-44 east mile marker 5 as four subjects fled into a wooded area

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police Department were involved in a pursuit overnight with a maroon pickup. Where four occupants fled into a wooded area. SGT John Isenmann of the Joplin Police Department tells us they believe this is the same pickup and occupants involved in a kidnapping and an assault on officers in SEK.

The KBI is investigating multiple crimes of two subjects related to the maroon pickup. CLICK here for our previous related story.

The pursuit began shortly after midnight in Jasper County when a JPD officer spotted the truck. It traveled south into Newton County during the pursuit.

“Highway 43 officers deployed spike strips and got the tires of the vehicle. The vehicle then proceeded a little ways [east] down I-44 then tried to drive off into the woods. Then the occupants bailed out.”

A large perimeter was set south of I-44 from Dakota Lane to an address along Castle Heights Road. This is Newton County and into the Redings Mill area. To the west a short distance are the truck stops.

Missouri State Highway Patrol, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, K9 and DRONE assisted JPD.

“They were not located even after bringing in an air unit from the Highway Patrol to locate them.”

The perimeter ended around 4:20 AM.

“Right now if anyone in that area see anything suspicious contact local law enforcement.”