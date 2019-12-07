Manhunt over in Newton County

NEWTON Co. (Stark City/Newtonia) — Authorities have located the suspect who attempted to elude police all evening.

“In custody, subject in custody,” stated on the radio. EMS have been dispatched to Raccoon Road where the male in custody is suffering wounds from a dog bite.

Shannon Becker is at the scene and will bring updates as they become available.

EARLIER FRIDAY NIGHT

About 6:30 PM Joplin News First received information regarding a high speed pursuit approaching Newton Co. Tipsters told us it was a white Tahoe.

According to radio traffic Greene Co. and Barry Co. vehicles were pursuing the SUV, speeds up to 100 miles per hour. The single occupant/driver is a homicide suspect from Greene County.

DESCRIPTION: Male 5’9” reddish blond hair with a beard medium build . Considered armed and dangerous! If you see any thing call 911 or 417-451-8333 Newtonia and Stark City Community Watch

The white Tahoe was abandoned near Teal Road south of MO-86 where the SUV had become disabled from running through fences.

The suspect could be armed. Secure your home and do not answer the door. Call 911 if you become suspicious.