Man with machete turns himself in to Joplin Police; Armed Robbery at Gulf gas station, suspect in custody

Josh Ortiz, age 20. Mugshot courtesy Joplin Police Department.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Early Monday morning the man who walked into the Gulf Gas Station, 5501 E. 32nd, displaying a machete and demanding the contents of the cash register has turned himself in to Joplin Police.

Captain William Davis of the Joplin Police Department states Tuesday in a media release that Joshua V. Ortiz, age 20, of Webb City, surrendered and was arrested late Monday afternoon.

“After reviewing surveillance video of the incident, an officer with the Joplin Police Department recognized and identified the suspect as Joshua V. Ortiz, age 20, of Webb City. Charges are being sought for Robbery in the 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action.”

