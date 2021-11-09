Man who was shot in South Conner shooting, now arrested

Joseph Pryor, 29, was arrested on Webb City warrants. Joplin Police continue the investigation of who shot him.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police Detectives are currently investigating two different, and unrelated shooting incidents from Monday, November 8, 2021.

Tuesday they now announce an arrest in the Monday morning shooting that occurred on South Connor. But it’s the person who suffered the gunshot wound that is in custody.

Capt. William Davis releases details regarding the 10:30 a.m. shooting at 904 South Connor: “Officers responded and located and adult male with a single gunshot wound. He was identified as Joseph D. Pryor, age 29 of Joplin. Pryor was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Pryor’s injuries were later determined to be non-life-threatening. He was discharged from the hospital on Monday and was taken into police custody on active warrants out of Webb City, Missouri.”

Joplin Police Detectives continue the investigation into the shooting.

