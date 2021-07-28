Man who allegedly robbed Joplin bank recently, robbed same bank 19 years ago; Was sentenced to 20 years prison, pleaded guilty to robbing two Joplin banks in 2002 and 2003

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Kansas City, Missouri, man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for robbing Great Southern Bank in Joplin, Mo., last week. Leland Scott Graham, 57, was charged with bank robbery in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original federal criminal complaint, Graham walked into Great Southern Bank, 1232 S. Range Line Road in Joplin, on July 19, 2021. Graham allegedly proceeded to the teller counter, announced a robbery, and demanded money before lifting his shirt to display what tellers believed was a handgun in his waistband. The tellers handed over money, the affidavit says, and Graham left the bank.

Graham was identified by the photos released to the public by Joplin Police. He was arrested the following day by Kansas City, Missouri, Police.

2004 GRAHAM SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS FOR ROBBING TWO JOPLIN BANKS

Graham pleaded guilty and was convicted of robbing two Joplin banks that occurred in Jasper County in late 2002 and early 2003. He was sentenced to 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on two counts of Robbery in the First Degree in February of 2004.

Defendant committed to the Missouri Department of Corrections for a term of twenty (20) years on Count II Sentences are to run concurrent with each other.

Graham plead guilty of robbing the same bank, Great Southern Bank, 1232 South Rangeline, December 27, 2002, he is now alleged to have robbed on July 19, 2021. The second bank he was convicted of robbing was, January 3, 2003. The latter probable cause notes that Bank Robbery at First State Bank Joplin, 2433 South Rangeline.

It is unknown how many years Graham served in Missouri DOC.

NOTE: The 2021 charge in the indictment is simply an accusation, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charge must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This 2021 case against Graham is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the FBI; the Joplin, Mo., Police Department; the Miami County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Department; the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department; and the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

