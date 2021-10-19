Man who loved his work for Missouri State Highway Patrol, loved his wife and his daughter, Duck

JOPLIN, Mo. — Last week Missouri State Highway Patrol Commercial Vehicle Inspector Elvin Bland II passed away in Joplin, he was 45.

Bland’s sister, Jackie Doke, tells us he loved his work for the patrol at the scale house on I-44. In a tribute to Elvin area tow trucks, police officers, dispatchers, co-workers, friends … gathered to light up the sky Tuesday evening at Landreth Park then convoy to Blackthorn Pizza & Pub, 510 S. Joplin, Joplin.

Simpson Funeral Home in Webb City share Elvin’s life story. Besides his work, the loves of his life were his wife Cara and their daughter, Duck.

THE LATE ELVIN BLAND II, HIS WIFE CARA AND THEIR DAUGHTER, DUCK IN 2017.

The family requests no flowers, instead they ask of donations to start a college fund for their daughter, Duck. Contact Simpson Funeral Home to make a gift in his memory.

