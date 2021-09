BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Sheriff is seeking wanted man, Charles Hallett, age 34 of Seligman, Mo.

Hallett was involved in a shooting in Seligman during the early morning hours of Monday August 30.

Hallett is facing charges:

Assault — 1st Degree

Armed Criminal Action

Unlawful Use of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Hallett is believed to be armed and is considered to be dangerous. Do not approach. Call 911 immediately.