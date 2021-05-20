Man suffers traumatic injury at railroad tracks

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning reports of a man with a traumatic injury alerted Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance to the railroad tracks at South Wisconsin and Murphy Blvd.

Joplin Police tell us a man was run over by the train and his left arm was severed.

He was rushed trauma to an area hospital, but was awake and alert.

Additionally the male did not work for the railroad.

The roadway is closed until the railroad investigators will be on scene to conduct their own investigation.

