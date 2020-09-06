Man struck by train in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — Just before 10:00 PM 911 in Neosho was alerted to a pedestrian who was struck on Kansas City Southern railroad tracks along Pineville Road at the US-60 underpass.

Neosho Police, Neosho Fire Department and Newton County Ambulance responded.

Sgt Brandon Brashears of the Neosho Police Department tells us the train engineer assisted in helping them locate the individual who had been struck.

Getting the patient from beneath the train was a long process he tells us, then the patient was transported by ambulance to the Neosho airport and was transported by helicopter to an unknown medical facility.

Missouri State Highway Patrol also responded as well as staff with Kansas City Southern.

Sgt Brashears tells us what led to the man being struck is still under investigation. His current condition is very serious.