Man Struck at 20th and Rangeline, transported critical to area hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6:50 PM Joplin Communications were alerted to a pedestrian that was struck in the roadway by two vehicles at 20th and South Rangeline.

One adult male, unidentified, was transported Priority One from the scene. Sgt Clay Collard of the Joplin Police Department tell is the man’s status is critical at this time.

The male was struck by a pickup and then a second passenger vehicle struck him also. They both immediately stopped before reaching the edge of the median island. All were cooperative with authorities.

Crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Rangeline just south of the intersection.

Sgt Collard tells us the individual was not in the crosswalk. But instead was crossing over the median and then was struck after leaving the median.

More information as it becomes available from the Joplin Police Department.