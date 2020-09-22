Man struck and killed walking on I-49

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 10:15 PM Newton County Emergency 911 began receiving alerts of a crash on I-49 north approaching the Gateway exit at Tipton Ford, near 33MM.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance, Redings Mill Fire Department were dispatched and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Troopers on the scene tell us it was a pedestrian in the roadway, struck by a vehicle.

According to the initial crash report released overnight, Siddarth Pattel, 23, of Pittsburg, Kansas, was traveling north on I-49. He was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla.

“[Toyota] struck pedestrian walking in the roadway. Subject pronounced dead at the scene by Newton County Assistant Coroner, at [10:22 PM].” CPL S.M. PATTERSON

The deceased is now identified as Harold Willis, 54, of Anderson, Missouri.

Not involved in the crash was a motorcycle further south, parked roadside, traced to Willis. The motorcycle was towed by Interstate 49 Towing of Neosho.

The location of the crash according to the report seen via GPS and Google Street View. Use fingers to pan.

The Toyota Corolla received extensive damage and was towed by Comer’s Wrecker of Joplin.

We will update this story here as more information is released from Troop D of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.