Man struck and killed on 171 north of Carl Junction

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol report that early Wednesday morning just before 4:00 AM a Colorado man was struck and killed on MO-171, 3 miles north of Carl Junction.

“Accident occurred as [2016 Freightliner] struck a pedestrian in the roadway. Subject was pronounced deceased by Jasper County Coroner Rob Chapel at 3:54 AM.” Trooper D.W. Riley, #881

The man struck and killed, 71-year-old, Kenneth Anders, of Akron, Colorado. The report indicates he was walking in the southbound lane and was struck by a southbound 2016 Freightliner.

The semi tractor-trailer was being driven by a Heber Springs, Arkansas, man, Matthew Hooten, 31. He pulled over and called authorities within sight of the point of impact as seen in our exclusive Joplin News First video from the scene. As a surviving driver involved in a fatality crash Hooten was tested for alcohol as required by Missouri law.

The report states it occurred 3 miles north of Carl Junction on MO-171. Google Street View shows you the location of the crash according to GPS coordinates provided in the report.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Carl Junction Fire Department, METS ambulance and MoDOT Emergency response also assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

