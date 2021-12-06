Man shot in the head, expected to survive; Jasper County Detectives investigate shooting

We are told the bullet was fired through the outside wall of the RV and struck the victim who was inside.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of a shooting at 5300 block W 20th, near Central City and W 20th. Reported as an adult male shot in the head.

Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Joplin Police Dept assisted.

PROPERTY SATURDAY AFTER FRIDAY EVENING SHOOTING.

7:10 PM, FRIDAY, DEC. 3. AT 5300 BLOCK WEST 20TH AS JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE SHOOTING.

The adult male was still alert as transported Priority One to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.

The property is that of a former house, now burned down, and currently an RV is used as a dwelling. We are told the bullet was fired through the outside wall of the RV and struck the victim who was inside.

Detectives spent most of the evening investigating behind yellow crime scene tape at the property.



Friday night while we were on the scene no one was detained or arrested.

This is a Developing News story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.