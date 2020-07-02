Man shot in altercation south of Carl Junction

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (rural Carl Junction) — Neighbors and tipsters alerted us to information that a man had been shot at a private residence south of Carl Junction off Fir Road and County Lane 277 just before 9:00 PM Thursday evening.

The exact address is on private property, County Lane 278.

We spoke exclusively with Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser at the scene on what occurred while JasCo detectives were on the scene conducting interviews and processing evidence.

Here is a transcription of our recorded video conversation:

Sheriff Kaiser: We got a call about 8:46 PM this evening to County Lane 278 just south of Carl Junction in reference to an individual who had been shot. We responded to the scene. An individual was transported from the scene to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

We have the situation under control. We are not looking for any suspects at this time. All the parties that were involved in it have been located.

Q: Was it an altercation then?

Sheriff Kaiser: Yeah, it was an altercation, uncertain as to what the details were as to like how it started or why it started, or what the nature of it was, but obviously an altercation that ended in gunfire.

Q: People that were acquainted then?

Sheriff Kaiser: Yes people that were acquainted with each other.

Q: So no threat to the public?

Sheriff Kaiser: No, no threat to the public, like we said all the parties involved have been located and we are currently working on that investigation.

Q: Could you currently tell us what is going on right now?

Sheriff Kaiser: Right now we are basically interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence (nodding) conducting the investigation.

Q: Neighbors had contacted us saying saying there were a lot of people out, it seemed like a fun night, then suddenly it was a lot of chaos.

Sheriff Kaiser: It’s our understanding there was a lot of people out here when this happened. I don’t know too many of the details beyond that, obviously we have a lot of people to talk to and we are working on doing that right now.

Q: Do you have a person in mind. A possible suspect? Anyone in custody or detained?

Sheriff Kaiser: We have an individual detained. Not in custody, that we are interviewing, unknown as to where that is going to proceed until this investigation gets a little farther along.