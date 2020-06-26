Man shot alongside highway, Joplin Police begin investigation as victim clings to life

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 10:15 PM Thursday night authorities were alerted to reports of a motorcycle crash along I-44 eastbound, near mile marker 1.

Joplin Police Cpl Tyler Christensen tells us a caller from the interstate thought they’d witnessed a motorcycle crash.

“The initial call: we responded to a crash that involved a motorcycle. Once on scene Newton County Ambulance rendered aid. It was later, once [he] was transported to the hospital that we were notified that he had a gunshot wound. We secured the area, Joplin Detectives were notified, they are here and have started an investigation.”

The adult male was transported, Priority One, critical, to an area hospital trauma unit.

Joplin Police have closed down the south outer road from Loma Linda to Downstream Blvd except to local traffic. Information released to the public is currently limited.

The man’s identity is not being released and the road hecwas traveling on is not exactly known as well.

Joplin Police are seeking anyone with more information to call thier non-emergency number: 417-623-3131 press “0” and ask for the officer on duty.