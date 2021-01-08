Man Shoots Alleged Burglar, Suspect Rushed to Hospital but Dies

Names are being withheld on those involved pending next of kin notification.

MIAMI, Okla. — Shortly after midnight Friday morning authorities in Miami were alerted to a Burglary in Progress at a residence.

“0016 on 1-08-21 Miami Police received a call of a burglary in progress in the 900 block of B St NW. The caller further stated he had shot the subject who broke into his house. Officers arrived and secured the scene, and medical personnel transported the suspect to Integris health center where he was pronounced dead at 0054.” MIAMI POLICE DEPARTMENT

The scene was secured and Miami Police Detectives were processing evidence for investigation overnight.

