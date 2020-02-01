Man rushed to hospital suffering stab wound

Sgt Thomas Bowin of the Joplin Police Department tells us emphatically they are not seeking anyone else involved and there is no threat to the public

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police Sgt Thomas Bowin tells us tonight it was shortly after 10:30 PM they responded to reports of a disturbance at 829 South Hampshire.

Upon arrival they found a man suffering a stab wound to the neck. The man, thought to be in his 40s, was rushed Priority One to an area hospital with a life-threatening injury.

No update on his condition at this time.

Joplin Police Detectives have arrived on the scene. The investigation is just beginning and they are talking to witnesses.

Sgt Bowin says emphatically, “There is no threat to the public. We are not seeking anyone [else] involved at this time.” When pressed further he told us it is not a self-inflicted wound.

More information as the investigation continues. Look for updates here on Four States Home Page and our Joplin News First Tab. It’s where our stories live and we update our information.