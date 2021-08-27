Man rushed to hospital after stabbing, K9 tracked suspect blocks, locating male on bicycle, suspect now detained

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 10:15 a.m. Friday morning Capt William Davis tell us they received reports of a male suffering multiple stab wounds at 3rd and Connor.

EMS responded and transported an adult male to an area hospital Priority One suffering multiple stab wounds.

Capt Davis says the suspect fled the area on foot and officers began a K9 track of the area.

Messages from tipsters began coming in on our tipline and FB messenger.

“One of my sources just said there’s been a stabbing at 302 S Connor wasn’t sure if you knew yet.” ~ J.C.

“Something is going on at 4th & Byers. There is like 30 cops and k-9” ~ unnamed

“What is going on at 4th and Byers.” ~ P.B.

“I can’t get video but cops are every were and they have dog out.” ~ K.S.

FRIDAY MORNING WE BEGAN RECIEVING MESSAGES REGARDING A STABBING? TRACKING OF A SUSPECT? MESSAGES FROM OUR TIPLINE AND FB MESSENGER. YOU CAN ALWAYS REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

Near 4th and Byers Ave, First United Methodist Church and the Downtown Corner Mart a male on a bicycle was detained and taken into custody.

There is not threat to the public Capt Davis assured us. This was a targeted incident. We will update this article here on FSHP in this ongoing investigation.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.