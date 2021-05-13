Man reported missing from Joplin, Missouri; Family tell us, “not typical behavior,” contact Joplin Police if you have any information

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol have updated their list of active missing persons overnight and a 31-year-old Joplin has been added to their list.

Glen M. Doyle, DOB 01-15-90, was last seen Monday, May 10, at 1:00 PM. He drives a 1994 green Chevy Tahoe, actual photo below.

We talked to Glen’s mother Thursday morning and she told us, “this is not typical behavior for Glen. He dropped off some French toast sticks for his daughter. Said he was working a temporary job and we haven’t heard from him since.”

She said normally she would have heard from him by 4:00 PM that day.

“His voice mail is full. I can tell he has not been on social media checking his messages. His 9-year-old daughter is here and he’s not called to at least say hi to her. We are concerned,”

If anyone has any information contact the Joplin Police Department 417-623-3131. This is a developing news story. We will post updates here on our news tab at FSHP. Click here to save as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

