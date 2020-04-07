Man on bicycle, struck and killed on Interstate 49

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sunday evening shortly before 9:30 PM, Redings Mill Fire District and Newton County Ambulance were dispatched to the report of a traffic crash in the northbound lanes of I-49, south of the Gateway exit, near 32.6 mile marker. Very quickly reports were sent that traffic was at a standstill.

As we arrived around 10:00 PM we learned it was a fatality crash. A 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by a Springfield man, 25 yo, Alex Foster, had struck a bicycle from behind in the roadway. A Neosho man, 51 yo, Michael Linton, was operating that bicycle and was deceased on the scene.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers worked together to analyze the crash area before the vehicles were removed. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured in the crash.

“The crash occurred as both were northbound and [the vehicle] struck [the bicycle] in the rear. Male was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash at 2128 hours by Newton County Coroner Brian Artherton.” Cpl. G.H. Hendrix #612

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in setting up a lane drop with MoDOT Emergency Response. Ron’s Towing Arrived around 10:30 PM to remove the passenger vehicle and the bicycle. Next of kin was notified shortly after midnight.

According to the initial online report the crash was specifically located on northbound I-49, 3 miles north of Neosho.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 26th Fatality for 2020. That is roughly three fatalities ahead of last year’s total at the same time. On April 8, 2019, Troop D’s 23rd fatality occurred in Newton County, click here for the historic 2019 report where a 46 yo Neosho woman died.