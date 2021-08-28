Man killed in crash on Bagdad Road at Kansas / Missouri state line

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Galena Fire Department responded to reports of a single vehicle car crash Friday at 12:57 p.m. on Bagdad Road, 100 feet west of the Missouri State Line.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper tells us on scene it was a single vehicle and single fatality crash. He stated the passenger car was traveling eastbound towards Missouri.

It was obvious to be a violent crash, Trooper’s narrative follows:

“[2002 Buick LeSabre] was eastbound on Southeast Bagdad Road. [LeSabre] went left of center and off of the roadway to the left. The rear end of [LeSabre] struck a tree which made it spin approximately 180° counterclockwise. [LeSabre] passenger side then struck another tree where it came to rest off the roadway to the north, facing north.” Kansas Highway Patrol Tpr K23

Joplin News First delayed release of information so out of state family could be notified. KHP state notification was made late Friday evening.

The driver is identified as Klonie E. Smith, 79, of Coker, Alabama. He was pronounced at the scene.

The state line was closed to through traffic until about 5:00 p.m. for investigation of the crash and removal of debris. The vehicle was removed by Payne’s Towing of Frontenac.

SCREENSHOT OF KANSAS HIGHWAY PATROL ONLINE REPORT.

