Man killed in crash along curves of Thorn Road, west of Jasper

34-year-old driver of Spring Valley, California, did not survive

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:30 PM Thursday night Jasper County Emergency Dispatch received reports of a crash west of Jasper through an on-board notification system.

Jasper Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy EMS and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash located approximately 2 miles west of Jasper on Thorn Road.

It was determined to be a single vehicle crash. A 2016 Ford pickup was being driven by David Cahill, 34, of San Diego, California. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced at the scene by Jasper County Coroner Rob Chapel.

“Occurred as [the eastbound pickup] failed to negotiate a curve. [Pickup] left the roadway and struck a tree. [Cahill] was pronounced by Jasper County Coroner Rob Chapel.” Trooper J.L. Cleeton#337

A passenger, Mark Frazier, 37, of Oronogo, Missouri, suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Joplin.

Next of kin was notified early Friday morning. This is Troop D’s 10th fatality in the month of July

CRASH OCCURRED ON THE CURVES WEST OF JASPER AS THE ROAD CROSSES OVER THE NORTH FORK OF SPRING RIVER.

More information will be updated here on FSHP as it is released by Troop D of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. M&M Wrecker removed the pickup from the crash scene.