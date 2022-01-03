Pilot killed as experimental plane crashes into house near Table Rock Lake

The FAA is investigating the crash that killed Kenneth P. Taylor, 53, of Golden, Mo. Thursday.

GOLDEN, Mo. — Barry County, Mo. authorities say a southwest Missouri man was killed when his experimental aircraft crashed last Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd said Kenneth P. Taylor, 53, of Golden, was killed in the crash near Eagle Rock.

Boyd says the plane flew about 500 feet before it hit a nearby home, 27483 Lake Point Drive, and crashed.

It was Taylor’s first solo flight in the ultralight plane. He had just taken off from Table Rock Lake Airport.

Sources tell us the plane clipped the roof of the residence and Taylor was ejected from the plane.

FAA investigators were responding to investigate the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.